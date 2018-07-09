Bruno Alves Smooths Path To Parma, Terminates Rangers Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Bruno Alves has ended his contract with Rangers and is now free to join Parma.



The newly promoted Serie A side have been looking to snap up Alves as they bid to add crucial experience to their backline.











Alves joined Rangers last summer on a two-year contract, meaning he was set to stay at Ibrox until the summer of 2019.



But, according to Sky Italia, Alves has now terminated his contract with Rangers.





The Portuguese has come to an agreement with the Gers and is exiting the club.



Alves is now clear to seal a move to Parma, which will mean a speedy return to Serie A football.



The centre-back turned out for Cagliari in the Italian top flight before being tempted to Rangers by former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.



Alves has most recently been with Portugal at the World Cup in Russia and will now switch his focus to making sure Parma survive in Serie A.

