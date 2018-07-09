Chelsea and Manchester City Both Have Agreement On Jorginho

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have deals in place with both Chelsea and Manchester City for midfielder Jorginho.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been keen to snap up the Italy international and the Citizens have been in talks with Napoli for several weeks.











Their failure to close the deal has handed an opportunity to Chelsea to push their way into the race.



Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, both Chelsea and Manchester City have agreements in place to sign Jorginho.





Maurizio Sarri, who is set to take over as Chelsea manager soon, is keen to have his former charge at his disposal at Stamford Bridge.



And Sarri's presence in London could yet give Chelsea the edge in the race.



However, a move to Manchester City would mean Champions League football for Jorginho, with Chelsea only in the Europa League in the forthcoming campaign.



Jorginho impressed under Sarri at Napoli last term as the Azzurri pushed to win the Serie A title.

