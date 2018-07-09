Chelsea Expected To Pull Trigger On Defender Deal When Maurizio Sarri Through Door

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea will push to complete the signing of centre-back Daniele Rugani from Juventus when they appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.



The Blues look to be closing in on Sarri, who they want to replace Antonio Conte in the dugout at Stamford Bridge next term.











They have already been putting in place swoops for players Sarri wants and, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, will move for Rugani when the former Napoli boss is through the door.



Chelsea have already prepared a proposal of €40m to be paid to Juventus for the young defender.





Sarri is a fan of Rugani and the centre-back will strengthen the defensive options at Stamford Bridge.



Rugani played under Sarri during a loan spell at Empoli and is claimed to be open to the challenge of a move to the Premier League.



The defender came through the youth ranks at Empoli before being snapped up by Juventus, initially on loan.



He has been capped seven times by Italy.

