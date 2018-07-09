XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2018 - 23:38 BST

Chelsea In Direct Contact With Napoli Supremo To Beat Manchester City To Jorginho

 




Chelsea are now in direct contact with Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis as they bid to sign Manchester City target Jorginho. 

Pep Guardiola wants Jorginho at the Etihad Stadium and Manchester City have been trying to reach an agreement with Napoli for the Italy international.




They have not yet succeeded and Chelsea, who are bidding to appoint former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new boss, have now come to the party to potentially even throw the midfielder into the agreement.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Blues are now in direct contact with Napoli supremo De Laurentiis.
 


It has been suggested the Blues could even go over €55m and closer to €60m as they look to capture the midfielder.

And Chelsea are putting in serious legwork to get a deal in place for Jorginho.


Manchester City are aware of Chelsea's efforts and an increased bid from the Citizens has not been ruled out.

However, it has been suggested Sarri's move to become Chelsea boss would give the Blues the edge.
 