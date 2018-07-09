Chelsea In Direct Contact With Napoli Supremo To Beat Manchester City To Jorginho

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are now in direct contact with Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis as they bid to sign Manchester City target Jorginho.



Pep Guardiola wants Jorginho at the Etihad Stadium and Manchester City have been trying to reach an agreement with Napoli for the Italy international.











They have not yet succeeded and Chelsea, who are bidding to appoint former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new boss, have now come to the party to potentially even throw the midfielder into the agreement.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Blues are now in direct contact with Napoli supremo De Laurentiis.





It has been suggested the Blues could even go over €55m and closer to €60m as they look to capture the midfielder.



And Chelsea are putting in serious legwork to get a deal in place for Jorginho.



Manchester City are aware of Chelsea's efforts and an increased bid from the Citizens has not been ruled out.



However, it has been suggested Sarri's move to become Chelsea boss would give the Blues the edge.

