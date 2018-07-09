Chelsea Set To Win Race For Arsenal Target Jean-Michael Seri, Player Says Yes

Follow @insidefutbol





Jean-Michael Seri has reached an agreement with Chelsea and is closing in on a switch to Stamford Bridge.



The Nice midfielder has been in London for talks and has been pleased with the offer that Chelsea have put in front of him.











Seri is now, according to Yahoo Sport France, waiting for Chelsea to reach an agreement with Nice over a transfer fee before he completes his switch to the Premier League giants.



The midfielder has been a man in demand this summer and was also recently linked with Arsenal.





It is claimed there was contact between the Gunners and Seri's camp, but it is Chelsea who are to win the race for his signature.



Seri came close to leaving Nice last summer when Barcelona pushed to sign him.



But the Catalans rethought their interest and pulled out of the move late on, leaving the Ivory Coast international at Nice.



He again impressed in France last term and is now poised to join Chelsea.

