XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2018 - 11:21 BST

Chelsea Set To Win Race For Arsenal Target Jean-Michael Seri, Player Says Yes

 




Jean-Michael Seri has reached an agreement with Chelsea and is closing in on a switch to Stamford Bridge. 

The Nice midfielder has been in London for talks and has been pleased with the offer that Chelsea have put in front of him.




Seri is now, according to Yahoo Sport France, waiting for Chelsea to reach an agreement with Nice over a transfer fee before he completes his switch to the Premier League giants.

The midfielder has been a man in demand this summer and was also recently linked with Arsenal.
 


It is claimed there was contact between the Gunners and Seri's camp, but it is Chelsea who are to win the race for his signature.

Seri came close to leaving Nice last summer when Barcelona pushed to sign him.


But the Catalans rethought their interest and pulled out of the move late on, leaving the Ivory Coast international at Nice.

He again impressed in France last term and is now poised to join Chelsea.
 