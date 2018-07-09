XRegister
09/07/2018 - 12:05 BST

Galatasaray Confirm Talks With Everton To Loan Forward

 




Turkish giants Galatasaray are in talks over signing Everton forward Henry Onyekuru on loan. 

Onyekuru joined Everton from Belgian side Eupen last summer, but was instantly sent out on a season-long loan deal to Anderlecht to aid his continued development.




He made 28 appearances across all competitions for Anderlecht and scored ten goals in the process.

A serious knee injury ended Onyekuru's campaign early, but he will be looking to get back to playing regular football next season – and he could do so in Turkey.
 


Galatasaray want to sign Onyekuru and have confirmed that they have opened talks with Everton to snap him up on loan.

It is unclear whether the Turkish giants are looking for a purchase option to be included in the loan agreement.


A move to Galatasaray would mean Champions League football for Onyekuru next term as the Istanbul club won the Turkish Super Lig title.

Onyekuru's deal with Everton runs until 2022.
 