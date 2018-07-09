Great Honour – Philipp Max Comments On Manchester City and Manchester United Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Philipp Max has admitted that he is honoured to see himself linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, and is not ruling out a summer transfer.



The left-back is currently on the books at Augsburg and has impressed with his performances at the Bundesliga outfit.











He is currently focusing on pre-season with Augsburg, but concedes that he cannot guarantee that he will still be at the German club when the transfer window slams shut later this summer.



"I am fully focused on the new season with FCA, but I cannot rule anything out", Max told German magazine Kicker.





"Everything can happen in football.



"I feel very good and I did not renew for nothing", he added.



Max has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe in the shape of Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG.



The defender admits he is hoping to turn out for a big club in the future and admits the links are flattering.



"These are clubs are absolutely world class. It is a great honour that my name is even mentioned in this context.



"This shows that even outside of Germany, what happened last season is noticed.



"Of course, it is a dream to play for such a top club some day.



"But I am not under pressure. I try to let the speculation wash over me, otherwise it would drive me crazy."



The 24-year-old made 34 appearances across all competitions for Augsburg, showing his attacking power by chipping in with 13 assists.



His contract with Augsburg runs until the summer of 2022.

