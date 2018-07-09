Inter Waiting On Chinese Window Closure For Boost In Pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are waiting and watching for the closure of the Chinese transfer window as they remain keen to sign Mousa Dembele from Tottenham Hotspur.



The Nerazzurri have set their sights on snapping up the Belgium international midfielder, but progress has been slow.











Dembele has been attracting interest from China and Inter are aware they could be outbid and beaten to the player's signature.



As such, according to Sky Italia, Inter are watching and waiting for the Chinese transfer window to slam shut on Friday.





If Dembele is still at Tottenham, Inter will feel hugely boosted in their desire to take him to the San Siro.



Dembele has less than 12 months left on his contract with Tottenham and has held off putting pen to paper on a fresh deal.



Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is a big fan of the Belgian, but Spurs' asking price has been an obstacle to any deal.



Sealing a transfer is also difficult as Dembele is currently in action at the World Cup with Belgium.

