X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

09/07/2018 - 16:36 BST

It Feel Special – Jack Wilshere Hails West Ham Switch

 




New West Ham signing Jack Wilshere has insisted that it is a good feeling for him to have been given the chance to sign for the Hammers, a club that are supported by his family and friends.

The England international, who left the London-based club at the end of the season after his contract with the Gunners expired, has put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.




Giving his reaction after completing the move, the 26-year-old said that he has been a supporter of the club since his childhood and has his friends and family supporting them still.

It is therefore exciting for Wilshere, who says that the switch has left those close to him buzzing.
 


"It feels good, it feels special", he told West Ham's official site.

"Many people know that I’ve had a special bond with this club growing up.


"People will have seen the picture of me in a West Ham shirt and I’ve got good memories of my childhood supporting West Ham, watching them at Upton Park.

"It feels good and of course my family and a few of my friends are West Ham fans so everyone’s buzzing."

Wilshere has had his career curtailed by multiple injuries though he will be looking for a fresh start at West Ham.

The Hammers are close to signing Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of €20m.
 