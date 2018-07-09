Leeds United Rated More Likely To Sign Jamal Blackman Than David Stockdale

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are rated as more likely to sign goalkeeper Jamal Blackman from Chelsea than custodian David Stockdale from Birmingham City.



The Championship side are in desperate need of a goalkeeper after letting Felix Wiedwald join Eintracht Frankfurt and agreeing to terminate Andy Lonergan's contract.











They had been zeroing in on Stockdale, with Birmingham wanting to offload the goalkeeper, but have had trouble persuading Blues to accept their loan offer.



Chelsea goalkeeper Blackman, who was on loan at Sheffield United last season, has increasingly been floated as an option.





It has been speculated that Birmingham are now under a transfer embargo, imposed by the EFL, and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Blackman is the more likely goalkeeping addition for Leeds.



The Whites are expected to work hard on bringing in a new goalkeeper this week.



Leeds play their first pre-season friendly next week with a trip to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.



Just two days later they are again on the road, heading to York City.

