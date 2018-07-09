Leeds United Striker Target Linked With Potential China Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could be fighting against Chinese clubs in their efforts to snap up Matej Vydra from Derby County.



The Whites are keen on Vydra, with the move having been given the green light by new head coach Marcelo Bielsa, but a fee has not been agreed with the Rams, who value the Czech striker at between £11m and £12m.











It has also been claimed personal terms may be an issue, with Leeds having cooled their interest after Vydra upped his wage demands; Leeds have been willing to pay the £30,000 per week he currently earns at Pride Park.



It is unclear why Vydra has priced Leeds out of signing him but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there has been chatter of interest from China.





However, if Vydra is waiting for a move to China to materialise then time is running out.



The Chinese transfer window is set to close on 13th July, meaning there is just days left for deals to be done by the country's wealthy clubs.



Vydra netted 21 goals in the Championship for Derby last season.



The 26-year-old still has a further two years to run on his contract at Pride Park.

