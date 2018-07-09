XRegister
06 October 2016

09/07/2018 - 16:59 BST

Liverpool Failed With Bid To Appoint Former Finland Star As Steven Gerrard's Successor

 




Liverpool wanted Tromso coach Simo Valakari to succeed Steven Gerrard as Under-18s coach and held secret talks with the Finn earlier this year, it has been claimed. 

Reds officials visited Norway in February and March as they worked to negotiate a letter of intent with 13-year-old talent Isak Hansen-Aaroen, who is in Tromso's academy.




A collaboration agreement between the clubs was also studied, though so far nothing has been signed.

According to Norwegian outlet iTromso, a meeting during a March trip took place during which Valakari was asked if he would be interested in taking over the Under-18 side at Liverpool.
 


The Reds were looking for a successor to Gerrard and set their sights on Valakari.

At the March meeting, Valakari knocked back Liverpool.


The 45-year-old, who won 32 caps for Finland and had spells in British football as a player with Motherwell and Derby County, took the view that he does not want to move away from senior team management at present.

Valakari currently has Tromso sitting in seventh spot in the Norwegian top flight.
 