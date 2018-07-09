XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/07/2018 - 16:16 BST

Maurizio Sarri Could Be Key – Fans React As Chelsea Rival Man City For Jorginho

 




Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the news the Blues have entered the race for Manchester City target Jorginho.

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has been close to joining the Premier League champions for several weeks, but disagreements on the final fee has allowed Chelsea to sneak into the picture.




With Chelsea on the verge of appointing Maurizio Sarri as their next manager, Jorginho's name has cropped up during the negotiations to release the manager from his contract at Napoli. Twitter user, Want my Chelsea back has a suggestion for the board amid the situation, while Siddarth Nanda asked the club to not 'think twice' on the deal.
 

 


Manchester City fan Muhammad Raza conceded that Sarri might have a bigger pull than Pep Guardiola due to Jorginho making a name for himself under the Italian manager.

 

 

 


With no movement actually taking place in the transfer market, Sach was left wondering if the clubs are 'going to do any business this summer'. He also bet on the teams regretting their decision to agree to a shortened Premier League transfer window.
 

 

Meanwhile Cristo Agusilaou doesn't understand the dynamics of the deal with Chelsea not yet paying Sarri's release clause but chasing Jorginho in order the secure both the deals.

With all the confusion and chaos, Twitter user, M&R called the club a 'specialist in failure', meanwhile Brad chose to blame Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia for the mess.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 