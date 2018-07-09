Maurizio Sarri Could Be Key – Fans React As Chelsea Rival Man City For Jorginho

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the news the Blues have entered the race for Manchester City target Jorginho.



Napoli midfielder Jorginho has been close to joining the Premier League champions for several weeks, but disagreements on the final fee has allowed Chelsea to sneak into the picture.











With Chelsea on the verge of appointing Maurizio Sarri as their next manager, Jorginho's name has cropped up during the negotiations to release the manager from his contract at Napoli. Twitter user, Want my Chelsea back has a suggestion for the board amid the situation, while Siddarth Nanda asked the club to not 'think twice' on the deal.



Jorginho is on his way out of Napoli and Man City has offered 55m – why not offer 61m and say give us Sarri in the deal for nothing @ChelseaFC — Want my CHELSEA back (@Neiltruechels) July 9, 2018

@ChelseaFC @ChelseaFC @Chelsea_HQ Jorginho sign him. Don’t think twice. We should not miss him. He can be de bruyne , fabregas and kante and leads the charge. — Siddharth Nanda (@didosid) July 8, 2018



Manchester City fan Muhammad Raza conceded that Sarri might have a bigger pull than Pep Guardiola due to Jorginho making a name for himself under the Italian manager.

Sarri is a bigger factor than Pep mate, made Jorginho who he is today, should probs look into that plus you don't know any better about Sarri going to Chelsea so lets just go by what's more likely here — Truth is Bald (@Muhammad_Raza3) July 8, 2018



With no movement actually taking place in the transfer market, Sach was left wondering if the clubs are 'going to do any business this summer'. He also bet on the teams regretting their decision to agree to a shortened Premier League transfer window.



Are Chelsea and City actually going to do any business this summer City have been on verge of signing Mahrez and Jorginho for a month whereas Chelsea still haven’t fired Conte due to Abramovich being cheap. Bet these clubs will regret agreeing to a shortened transfer window — Sach (@SarriesKid10) July 8, 2018

Meanwhile Cristo Agusilaou doesn't understand the dynamics of the deal with Chelsea not yet paying Sarri's release clause but chasing Jorginho in order the secure both the deals.



With all the confusion and chaos, Twitter user, M&R called the club a 'specialist in failure', meanwhile Brad chose to blame Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia for the mess.



What's the point of not paying €8m release clause on sarri and now the club wants to pay €60m on #jorginho so they can get him.#CFC.#conte.#Sarri — Cristo Agisilaou (@CAgisilou) July 8, 2018

Chelsea is a 'specialist in failure' , Can’t sign players, Can’t sign Manager. Can’t sign spotting director . Fail Fail Fail Fail everywhere Fail @ChelseaFC #CFC — M&R (@MZRAJIB) July 9, 2018