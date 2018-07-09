XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2018 - 15:35 BST

Newcastle United Working On Loan For Chelsea Star

 




Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign Kenedy once again from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News

The Brazilian wing-back spent the second half of last season on loan at St. James' Park and made an impression on Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, who now wants him back.




Newcastle are looking to again loan the 22-year-old, taking him to St. James' Park for the whole of the forthcoming season.

He made 13 appearances for the Magpies during the course of his loan spell at the club last term, scoring twice and providing two assists for his team-mates.
 


The uncertainty around Chelsea's managerial situation has meant it has been unclear who would be loaned out by the Blues this summer.

But with Maurizio Sarri closing in on the job, decisions appear to be in the works at Stamford Bridge.


If the move goes through, Kenedy will once again be looking to play on a regular basis under Benitez at Newcastle.

His contract with Chelsea runs until 2020.
 