Newcastle United Working On Loan For Chelsea Star

Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign Kenedy once again from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News.



The Brazilian wing-back spent the second half of last season on loan at St. James' Park and made an impression on Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, who now wants him back.











Newcastle are looking to again loan the 22-year-old, taking him to St. James' Park for the whole of the forthcoming season.



He made 13 appearances for the Magpies during the course of his loan spell at the club last term, scoring twice and providing two assists for his team-mates.





The uncertainty around Chelsea's managerial situation has meant it has been unclear who would be loaned out by the Blues this summer.



But with Maurizio Sarri closing in on the job, decisions appear to be in the works at Stamford Bridge.



If the move goes through, Kenedy will once again be looking to play on a regular basis under Benitez at Newcastle.



His contract with Chelsea runs until 2020.

