09/07/2018 - 21:25 BST

Sevilla Burst Into Race For Newcastle and West Ham Ligue 1 Target

 




Sevilla have burst into the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham target Alassane Plea. 

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach have been leading the chase to sign Plea and are still in negotiations with Nice for his signature.




There has been significant Premier League interest in Plea, with Newcastle and West Ham claimed to have made offers, while Tottenham have also been credited with an interest.

However, Sevilla have now joined the scramble and, according to French magazine France Football, are serious about taking Plea to Spain.
 


They have already snapped in a bid, offering Nice a fee of €20m for the forward.

Sevilla are now focused on winning the race for Plea, but they face competition.


The 25-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions for Nice last term.

Nice have Plea under contract until the summer of 2021, having snapped him up in 2014 from Lyon, who will be due a percentage of the transfer fee he is sold for.
 