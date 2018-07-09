XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2018 - 16:22 BST

Teach The New Boys This – Rangers Fans React To Skipper James Tavernier

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that James Tavernier will wear the captain's armband for the upcoming season, leaving fans reacting to the news.

Tavernier, who has acted as stand-in-skipper, impressed Gerrard with his character and on field leadership. Gerrard says that Tavernier will keep the armband throughout the campaign.




The 26-year-old, who wore the armband against Bury in a pre-season friendly, will be playing his fourth season for the club, with Twitter user Crunch egging him on to bring home the club's 55th league title.
 

 


Ashley congratulated the player on becoming captain, hoping he leads the club to many victories as well as commending Gerrard on making the 'right choice'.

 

 

 


Club fan Gibbbilly's life couldn't get better as he gushed over the 'Captain of The Famous Glasgow Rangers'.
 

 

Another user, The Rural Rider, congratulated the player but also remined him of the expectations from the fans.

While Kimmie kept it simple, Jim Ritchie can already feel the 'great season' ahead.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 