Teach The New Boys This – Rangers Fans React To Skipper James Tavernier

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that James Tavernier will wear the captain's armband for the upcoming season, leaving fans reacting to the news.



Tavernier, who has acted as stand-in-skipper, impressed Gerrard with his character and on field leadership. Gerrard says that Tavernier will keep the armband throughout the campaign.











The 26-year-old, who wore the armband against Bury in a pre-season friendly, will be playing his fourth season for the club, with Twitter user Crunch egging him on to bring home the club's 55th league title.



Great to be back 🙌🏽 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/2RRcpU1SEC — James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) July 7, 2018

Lead us to 55, Captain! — Crunch (@crunchie1412) July 8, 2018



Ashley congratulated the player on becoming captain, hoping he leads the club to many victories as well as commending Gerrard on making the 'right choice'.

Congrats @James_Tavernier on becoming captain for the best team in the world 🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️ Stevie g made the right choice and am sure you'll carry @RangersFC to many victories #watp #RangersFamily xxx — ashley (@morganapple23) July 9, 2018



Club fan Gibbbilly's life couldn't get better as he gushed over the 'Captain of The Famous Glasgow Rangers'.



What a Player, stronger faster fitter and the Captain of The Famous Glasgow Rangers, life don’t get any better! — gibbbilly (@gibbbilly1) July 7, 2018

Another user, The Rural Rider, congratulated the player but also remined him of the expectations from the fans.



While Kimmie kept it simple, Jim Ritchie can already feel the 'great season' ahead.



Congrats on the captains armband but please don’t think that anything less than a win is acceptable at Rangers! A draw against Aberdeen or anyone is nothing to be happy with!! Make sure the new boys understand this!! 😉😉 — TheRuralRider (@theruralrider) July 7, 2018

Congratulations on becoming club captain watp 🇬🇧❤️💙 — Kimmie (@kimmierfc1690) July 7, 2018