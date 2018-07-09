West Brom In Advanced Talks To Sign Leeds United Target Kyle Bartley

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are closing in on the signing of Leeds United target Kyle Bartley and are in advanced talks with Swansea City, according to the Telegraph.



Leeds moved for Bartley shortly after the end of the season, but made only limited progress as Swansea assessed their options following relegation from the Premier League.











They have continued to be linked with Bartley, who had a productive loan spell at Leeds in the 2016/17 campaign, but look set to miss out on his signature.



West Brom are now holding advanced talks with Swansea as they close in on the capture of Bartley.





The transfer is expected to be worth around £3.5m and could well be completed before the weekend.



Bartley excelled during his season in the Championship with Leeds and West Brom will view the defender as a proven performer in the division.



The Baggies are keen to bounce straight back up to the Premier League following their relegation.



It had been claimed Bartley was keen to return to Leeds, but West Brom are firmly in pole position to complete his signing.

