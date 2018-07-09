West Ham Aiming To Sign Chelsea Linked Felipe Anderson Within Next 36 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United want to complete the signing of Chelsea linked Felipe Anderson from Lazio over the next 24 to 36 hours.



The Premier League outfit have been in talks with Lazio to sign Anderson in recent weeks, but have struggled to find an agreement, despite the player wanting the move.











Chelsea are claimed to have now set their sights on Anderson, but West Ham are pressing the accelerator in a bid to make sure the Brazilian is plying his trade at the London Stadium next season.



As such, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham want to wrap up the signing of the attacking midfielder over the next 24 to 36 hours.





They have put a proposal of €40m plus bonuses on the table for the Brazilian.



It has been claimed that Anderson already has an agreement on personal terms with West Ham.



If a fee is agreed, Anderson will sign a contract running for five years and paying him €3.5m per year.



It remains to be seen if West Ham will be able to succeed in snapping him up.

