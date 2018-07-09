West Ham Not Dropping Interest In Chelsea Target Felipe Anderson

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have not ended their interest in Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson, despite moving to sign Andrey Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.



The Hammers have been in talks in recent weeks with Lazio in an attempt to sign Anderson and the players is keen to make the move to the London Stadium.











But no fee has been agreed between the two clubs and Chelsea have been linked with now looking to insert themselves into the mix for the Brazilian.



West Ham are closing in on Dortmund attacker Yarmolenko but, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, they have not dropped their interest in Anderson.





New West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is keen for the Hammers to land their man, despite the move for Yarmolenko.



It remains to be seen if West Ham can find an agreement, especially with Chelsea now appearing to be in the mix.



Anderson made 32 appearances across all competitions for Lazio last term, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists.



He has made a total of 177 appearances for the Italian side.

