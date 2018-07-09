XRegister
09/07/2018 - 22:47 BST

Wolves Put Deal In Place For Manchester City Star But Newcastle United Also Keen

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers have a deal in place for Manchester City wing-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, but the Ukrainian has yet to make up his mind on his future amid interest from Newcastle United. 

Zinchencko is a wanted man this summer, but has been keen to speak to Pep Guardiola and assess his options before taking a call on what to do.




According to former Express & Star journalist Tim Nash, Wolves have a £16m deal in place to sign the wing-back from Manchester City.

But the 21-year-old is also wanted by Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez.
 


All eyes will now be on what Zinchenko chooses to do.

He was snapped up by the Citizens from Russian Premier League side Ufa, having come through the youth set-up at Shakhtar Donetsk.


Zinchenko was handed eight outings in the Premier League by Guardiola last term, and also featured in the EFL Cup, Champions League and FA Cup.

He is a senior Ukraine international.
 