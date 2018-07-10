Ajax To Push Ahead With Daley Blind Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax are pushing ahead at full steam with a swoop to sign Daley Blind from Manchester United after a move to snap up Lisandro Magallan from Boca Juniors collapsed.



The Dutch giants even put Magallan through his medical paces and were expecting to close out the agreement, but the deal will now not take place and Boca Juniors are expecting to keep the defender for at least the next six months.











Ajax had been weighing up whether to sign Magallan or push for Blind, but now the decision has been taken for them.



As such, according to Dutch outlet NuSport, it is full steam ahead in trying to sign Blind from Manchester United.





The Red Devils are claimed to be looking for around €17m to let Blind go, a fee which Ajax have been unwilling to pay.



Ajax will now hope to agree a compromise figure with the Premier League side for Blind.



The Dutch defender is suggested to have already agreed in principle to return to Ajax, who he left in 2014 to join Manchester United.



Blind, 28, only has a year left on his contract at Manchester United.

