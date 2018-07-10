XRegister
06 October 2016

10/07/2018 - 13:56 BST

Atletico Madrid Closing In On Arsenal and Liverpool Target Gelson Martins

 




Atletico Madrid are on the verge of signing Arsenal and Liverpool target Gelson Martins after reaching an agreement over a fee with Sporting Lisbon.

The winger has unilaterally terminated his contract with Sporting Lisbon after an attack by a section of their supporters on the players and the coaching staff at the end of last season.




Martins has been generating interest from England due to his contract situation with both Arsenal and Liverpool said to be keen on snaring him away from the Portuguese giants.

Lazio have also been interested but he is on his way to Spain and his exit from Sporting Lisbon is set to happen without the anticipated legal hassles.
 


According to Portuguese daily A Bola, Atletico Madrid have found a broad agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Martins to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Spanish giants are set to fork out a fee of €15m and Sporting Lisbon will be signing Andre Moreira and Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid on loan deals with options to make their moves permanent.


The two clubs are still working on the fine print of the agreement but Martins has travelled to Spain to undergo a medical with Atletico Madrid.

And contrary to expectations, the winger’s exit from Sporting Lisbon is set to take place without any legal drama.
 