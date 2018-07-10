Chelsea Match Paris Saint-Germain’s Contract Offer To N’Golo Kante

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have sent a new contract offer to N’Golo Kante in order to end the threat of Paris Saint-Germain snaring him away from Stamford Bridge this summer.



Kante is busy preparing for France’s big World Cup semi-final clash against Belgium tonight but the speculation surrounding his future has reached fever pitch.











Chelsea have been clear about not selling the midfielder this summer but Paris Saint-Germain are pulling off every trick in the book to get their hands on the Frenchman.



There are suggestions that the Parisians have made a contract offer between €12m to €15m to Kante’s representatives in order to tempt him to the Parc des Princes.





However, Chelsea are not lying still and according to French outlet Paris United, they have communicated their willingness to offer him a new deal with the same terms on offer from PSG.



The Blues are desperate to hold on to the midfielder and are ready to match PSG’s contract offer to make sure the Frenchman remains at the club this summer.



Kante has indicated that he wants to continue at Chelsea but he is yet to take a final call on his future, which is only expected after the World Cup.



The decision rests on the midfielder at the moment as he has similar contract offers on his table from Chelsea and PSG.

