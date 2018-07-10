Claim From France: Chelsea Still In Race, Jean-Michael Seri Not Convinced About Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Jean-Michael Seri prefers a move to Chelsea or Borussia Dortmund despite Fulham agreeing a deal to sign him from Nice this summer, it has been claimed.



The speculation over the midfielder’s future at Nice has gathered pace over the last 24 hours after it emerged Fulham have tabled a bid with the French club.











The Cottagers have reportedly reached an agreement with Nice and Seri is expected to travel to England within the next 24 to 36 hours to complete a shock move to Fulham.



Chelsea have reportedly agreed terms on a contract with the player, but it appeared that Fulham had beaten them to the post for the Ivorian’s signature.





However, there is a fresh twist to the transfer saga as according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Seri’s transfer to Fulham is far from being done.



The midfielder is not convinced about moving to Craven Cottage and is said to be preferring a move to Chelsea or Dortmund in the ongoing window.



The Bundesliga giants are interested in Seri and are expected to make an offer for the midfielder soon to counter Fulham’s bid.



It remains to be seen whether the Cottagers will be able to convince Seri as it seems the midfielder wants a move to a club with European football.

