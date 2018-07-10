XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 13:37 BST

Everything Has A Time – Roma Sporting Director On Chelsea Target Alisson

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has remained coy on Chelsea and Real Madrid goalkeeping target Alisson’s future at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been on the radar of Premier League club such as Chelsea and Liverpool but he is believed to have made up his mind about a move to Spain.




Real Madrid have thrashed out personal terms with the Brazilian but his future remains up for discussion as the European champions have been unwilling to match Roma’s valuation of the player.

There is talk that Chelsea are preparing to launch an aggressive campaign to land Alisson but Monchi indicated that they are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.
 


The Roma deal-maker remained non-committal on the goalkeeper’s future and stressed that things will happen in the due course of time.

Responding to queries on Alisson’s future, Monchi told Sky Italia: “Everything has a time.


“I cannot say anything until 4th August, but if we get an offer we’ll listen.

“But everything has a time.”

Roma are believed to be keen on holding on to Alisson and are prepared to offer him a new contract.
 