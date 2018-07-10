Everything Has A Time – Roma Sporting Director On Chelsea Target Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi has remained coy on Chelsea and Real Madrid goalkeeping target Alisson’s future at the Stadio Olimpico.



The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been on the radar of Premier League club such as Chelsea and Liverpool but he is believed to have made up his mind about a move to Spain.











Real Madrid have thrashed out personal terms with the Brazilian but his future remains up for discussion as the European champions have been unwilling to match Roma’s valuation of the player.



There is talk that Chelsea are preparing to launch an aggressive campaign to land Alisson but Monchi indicated that they are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.





The Roma deal-maker remained non-committal on the goalkeeper’s future and stressed that things will happen in the due course of time.



Responding to queries on Alisson’s future, Monchi told Sky Italia: “Everything has a time.



“I cannot say anything until 4th August, but if we get an offer we’ll listen.



“But everything has a time.”



Roma are believed to be keen on holding on to Alisson and are prepared to offer him a new contract.

