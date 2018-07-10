XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 13:25 BST

Fulham Table Bid For Arsenal And Chelsea Midfield Target With Claims Agreement Reached

 




Fulham have made an audacious bid to land Arsenal and Chelsea midfield target Jean-Michael Seri in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Ivorian midfielder is expected to leave Nice in the current window and has reportedly agreed contractual terms with Chelsea over a proposed move to Stamford Bridge.




Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder but for the moment Chelsea are believed to have the edge in the race as Seri has given his nod to the proposed transfer.

However, the Blues now could face competition from another London outfit as it has been claimed newly promoted Premier League side Fulham are interested in Seri.
 


And according to France Football, they are in advanced negotiations with Nice and have tabled a bid worth €20m for the midfielder.

Fulham are looking to make a big splash in the market ahead of their return to the top tier and it seems Seri has emerged as one of their more ambitious midfield targets.


However, it remains to be seen whether the Cottagers will be able to convince the player to shun offers from more glamorous teams such as Chelsea in favour of a transfer to Craven Cottage.

And there is still no clarity whether Nice are prepared to accept the current offer on their table from Fulham, though according to Sky Italia an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.
 