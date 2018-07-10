Fulham Table Bid For Arsenal And Chelsea Midfield Target With Claims Agreement Reached

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham have made an audacious bid to land Arsenal and Chelsea midfield target Jean-Michael Seri in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Ivorian midfielder is expected to leave Nice in the current window and has reportedly agreed contractual terms with Chelsea over a proposed move to Stamford Bridge.











Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder but for the moment Chelsea are believed to have the edge in the race as Seri has given his nod to the proposed transfer.



However, the Blues now could face competition from another London outfit as it has been claimed newly promoted Premier League side Fulham are interested in Seri.





And according to France Football, they are in advanced negotiations with Nice and have tabled a bid worth €20m for the midfielder.



Fulham are looking to make a big splash in the market ahead of their return to the top tier and it seems Seri has emerged as one of their more ambitious midfield targets.



However, it remains to be seen whether the Cottagers will be able to convince the player to shun offers from more glamorous teams such as Chelsea in favour of a transfer to Craven Cottage.



And there is still no clarity whether Nice are prepared to accept the current offer on their table from Fulham, though according to Sky Italia an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

