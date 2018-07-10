Gladbach Pushing To Seal Newcastle and West Ham Target Within 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach are closing in on a move for Newcastle United and West Ham target Alassane Plea this summer.



The 25-year-old forward has been in demand with a number of clubs trying to wrestle him away from Nice during the ongoing transfer window.











He has a contract until 2021 with the French club, but his departure from the club is believed to be imminent and he didn’t feature in Nice’s pre-season friendly against Nyon last weekend.



West Ham and Newcastle have been linked with having an interest in Plea and even Sevilla are interested in signing him but it seems he is on his way to Germany.





Gladbach have been in negotiations with the French club and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the deal is expected to go over the line in the next 48 hours.



A broad agreement between the two clubs is in place for a fee of around €25m and they are now working out the fine print of the final deal.



Monchengladbach are expected to announce Plea’s signature from Nice in the coming days.



The forward scored 21 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

