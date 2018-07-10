XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 09:55 BST

Gladbach Pushing To Seal Newcastle and West Ham Target Within 48 Hours

 




Borussia Monchengladbach are closing in on a move for Newcastle United and West Ham target Alassane Plea this summer.

The 25-year-old forward has been in demand with a number of clubs trying to wrestle him away from Nice during the ongoing transfer window.




He has a contract until 2021 with the French club, but his departure from the club is believed to be imminent and he didn’t feature in Nice’s pre-season friendly against Nyon last weekend.

West Ham and Newcastle have been linked with having an interest in Plea and even Sevilla are interested in signing him but it seems he is on his way to Germany.
 


Gladbach have been in negotiations with the French club and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the deal is expected to go over the line in the next 48 hours.

A broad agreement between the two clubs is in place for a fee of around €25m and they are now working out the fine print of the final deal.


Monchengladbach are expected to announce Plea’s signature from Nice in the coming days.

The forward scored 21 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions last season.
 