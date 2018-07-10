He’s Coming Home – West Ham Fans React To Jack Wilshere Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have confirmed the signing of free agent Jack Wilshere on a three-year-contract, with the club's fans reacting to the move.



Wilshere, who spent 17 years at Arsenal, chose to leave the Gunners after the expiration of his contract last month. The 26-year-old now arrives at the London Stadium to join the club his family has always supported.











The midfielder will now join Manuel Pellegrini's squad at their pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, as Joshua expressed his happiness at the family reunion.



It now Official!!! Now is parents are freaking out! Now a one club family again😀

Think Wilshere be great CM making those passes we need to link up get fwd w pace dribble👌

#Buzzing — Joshua (@SchroerJr) July 9, 2018



Keeping with the current trend, Burchett Jason is delighted Wilshere is 'COMING HOME', hoping the player helps to 'turn this team into winners'.

Get in. @JackWilshere HES COMING HOME HES COMING!!! Time to help turn this team into winners under the new boss! @Ing_Pellegrini COYI — J (@BurchettJason) July 9, 2018



Hammers fan Lee Manser praised the club for the 'great bit of business', stating they have got 'a top class midfielder' at their disposal.



Great bit of business. Stay fit Jack & we’ve got a top class midfielder on our hands. ⚒ — Lee Manser (@manse79) July 9, 2018

Arsenal fans too joined in, with Gaffers gracious to enough to wish luck to the player, hoping the move 'works out for him'. It also helped that the Hammers share the same dislike for Spurs.



While Red White Gooner asked Wilshere for a favour, Richard Cozens remembered the good times.



Good luck Wilsh. Genuinely hope it works out for him. Good fit for the Hammers – like Jack, they hate Tottenham too — Gaffers (@gaffnr) July 9, 2018

Good luck @JackWilshere all the best. Hope you get your form back. Do us a favour and beat all the ‘big teams’ this season and help Unai win us the league. — Red White Gooner 🔴⚪️ (@RedWhite_Gooner) July 9, 2018