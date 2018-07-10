XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2018 - 00:02 BST

He’s Coming Home – West Ham Fans React To Jack Wilshere Arrival

 




West Ham United have confirmed the signing of free agent Jack Wilshere on a three-year-contract, with the club's fans reacting to the move.

Wilshere, who spent 17 years at Arsenal, chose to leave the Gunners after the expiration of his contract last month. The 26-year-old now arrives at the London Stadium to join the club his family has always supported.




The midfielder will now join Manuel Pellegrini's squad at their pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, as Joshua expressed his happiness at the family reunion.
 

 


Keeping with the current trend, Burchett Jason is delighted Wilshere is 'COMING HOME', hoping the player helps to 'turn this team into winners'.

 

 

 


Hammers fan Lee Manser praised the club for the 'great bit of business', stating they have got 'a top class midfielder' at their disposal.
 

 

Arsenal fans too joined in, with Gaffers gracious to enough to wish luck to the player, hoping the move 'works out for him'. It also helped that the Hammers share the same dislike for Spurs.

While Red White Gooner asked Wilshere for a favour, Richard Cozens remembered the good times.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 