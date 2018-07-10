XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 15:23 BST

He’s Got Great Quality – Unai Emery Hails Lucas Torreira As Arsenal Announce Signing

 




Arsenal and Sampdoria have confirmed the transfer of midfielder Lucas Torreira to the Emirates Stadium. 

The Gunners thrashed out an agreement with the Italian Serie A side to seal the signature of the Uruguay international and he has arrived to bolster Unai Emery's options in midfield.




Arsenal have been waiting to seal the deal due to Torreira being at the World Cup in Russia as part of the Uruguay squad.

Now they have pushed the deal over the line and announced via a video tweet: "Welcome to Arsenal, Lucas Torreira."
 


He has been handed the number 11 shirt at Arsenal and Gunners head coach Emery has hailed the capture of the 22-year-old.

The Spaniard feels that Torriera has a bright future ahead of him, while he also admitted he has kept an eye on his performances with Sampdoria for the past two seasons.


Emery told the club's official site: "In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game.

"A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup.

"He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing.

"We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season."

It is unclear when Torreira will report for pre-season with Arsenal as until recently he was in action at the World Cup.
 