He’s Got Great Quality – Unai Emery Hails Lucas Torreira As Arsenal Announce Signing

Arsenal and Sampdoria have confirmed the transfer of midfielder Lucas Torreira to the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners thrashed out an agreement with the Italian Serie A side to seal the signature of the Uruguay international and he has arrived to bolster Unai Emery's options in midfield.











Arsenal have been waiting to seal the deal due to Torreira being at the World Cup in Russia as part of the Uruguay squad.



Now they have pushed the deal over the line and announced via a video tweet: "Welcome to Arsenal, Lucas Torreira."





He has been handed the number 11 shirt at Arsenal and Gunners head coach Emery has hailed the capture of the 22-year-old.



The Spaniard feels that Torriera has a bright future ahead of him, while he also admitted he has kept an eye on his performances with Sampdoria for the past two seasons.



Emery told the club's official site: "In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game.



"A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup.



"He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing.



"We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season."



It is unclear when Torreira will report for pre-season with Arsenal as until recently he was in action at the World Cup.

