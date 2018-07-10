I Want To Make My Own History At Rangers, Gers New Boy Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Lassana Coulibaly insists that he wants to do something at the club for which the fans will remember him and talk about him in the future.



The Mali international joined the Gers on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday, arriving from French outfit Angers and thus becoming the eighth signing of the summer for Steven Gerrard.











The youngster insists that it was delightful for him to have got the opportunity to sign for a club that are managed by Liverpool legend Gerrard.



Coulibaly in fact revealed that he used to watch the 38-year-old during his heyday at Liverpool and hopes that the former midfielder will now help him become a better player.





On the kind of impact he is about to bring to Rangers, the midfielder added that he is physically strong and loves to win the ball back for his team and at Ibrox he will look to do the same, developing a legacy for which the club supporters will remember him.



“I am a midfielder and I am physically strong", the 22-year-old told his club's official website.



"I like to try and go and win the ball back for my team.



"I want to do something here and in years to come, the fans will talk about it.



“I think playing for a big team is nice as everyone wants to play for the big teams.”



Coulibaly joined Angers in 2017, moving from fifth tier side Bastia.

