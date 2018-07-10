Inter Rekindle Interest In Matteo Darmian, Player Favours Juventus Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have rekindled their interest in Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, who remains keen on joining Juventus this summer.



The 28-year-old defender is on the chopping block at Manchester United and the club are keen to listen to offers for the Italy international.











Juventus are keen on signing him and have agreed terms with Darmian but negotiations with Manchester United have been protracted and the two clubs have kept on disagreeing on the fee.



The Italian champions’ refusal to meet Manchester United’s valuation of the defender has given other clubs the chance to make a move for the full-back this summer.





Roma and Napoli have been linked with a move for Darmian and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have rekindled their interest in the Manchester United star.



The Nerazzurri are conducting surveys about the possibility of taking the defender to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.



Juventus remain in pole position to sign Darmian as the player still favours a move to the Italian champions.



But Inter are considering giving competition to the Bianconeri for the full-back.

