10/07/2018 - 00:09 BST

Jean-Michael Seri Cheaper Than Jorginho – Chelsea Fans React To Midfielder Link

 




Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is claimed to have reached an agreement with Chelsea and could soon join the Blues, leaving fans weighing in on the move.

Seri has been in talks with the London club and is reportedly pleased with the offer on the table. The player is now waiting for his current club, Nice, to reach an agreement over a transfer fee in order for him to complete the switch to Stamford Bridge.




The midfielder was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Blues seem to have stolen a march on their London rivals. Twitter user Ron Fidanza was quick to point out the word play involved, while Lutecien hinted at a possible exit.
 

 


The Blue Family, meanwhile, remains sceptic, calling the episode a 'fantasy', with the news of Aleksandr Golovin dying out.

 

 

 


AustriaBlue too finds the transfer hard to believe, stating that it 'will never ever happen' with the current Chelsea board.
 

 

Another user, Commissioner for Chelsea Affairs, thinks Seri might be a probable choice if the Jorginho deal doesn't go through, with Seri being the cheaper option.

James though wishes that all the rumoured player link-ups come true, with DonkeyOuts saying that Seri is the backup option.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 