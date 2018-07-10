Jean-Michael Seri Cheaper Than Jorginho – Chelsea Fans React To Midfielder Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is claimed to have reached an agreement with Chelsea and could soon join the Blues, leaving fans weighing in on the move.



Seri has been in talks with the London club and is reportedly pleased with the offer on the table. The player is now waiting for his current club, Nice, to reach an agreement over a transfer fee in order for him to complete the switch to Stamford Bridge.











The midfielder was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Blues seem to have stolen a march on their London rivals. Twitter user Ron Fidanza was quick to point out the word play involved, while Lutecien hinted at a possible exit.



We first had Conte with Kante, can we make it Sarri with Seri? #CFC — Ron Fidanza (@MisUndastudPoet) July 9, 2018

Seri ➡ Chelsea ? 👀

Kante ➡ PSG ? 👀 — Lutécien⚜️ (@SangRougeBleu) July 9, 2018



The Blue Family, meanwhile, remains sceptic, calling the episode a 'fantasy', with the news of Aleksandr Golovin dying out.

Golovin's news came up gradually dieing off. It's now Jean-Micheal Seri's moment.



Let's enjoy the fantasy of this episode.



This is #CFC — The Blue Family💙💙 (@AbraBlueFamily) July 9, 2018



AustriaBlue too finds the transfer hard to believe, stating that it 'will never ever happen' with the current Chelsea board.



#seri #kante #jorginho in a midfield three??? At #cfc?? Wow – but that will never ever happen! NO WAY! Not with our board! — AustriaBlue 🇦🇹🔵 (@AustriaBlue) July 9, 2018

Another user, Commissioner for Chelsea Affairs, thinks Seri might be a probable choice if the Jorginho deal doesn't go through, with Seri being the cheaper option.



James though wishes that all the rumoured player link-ups come true, with DonkeyOuts saying that Seri is the backup option.



It's not dead certain we're getting Jorginho at the moment.. It's probable. Seri is cheaper and with a release clause and no difficult owner/president like ADL. So I'd understand if we get him in the end over Jorginho.. #CFC — Commissioner for Chelsea Affairs (@sleekmide) July 9, 2018

If Chelsea sign Sarri, Seri, Golovin and Jorginho on the same day 😍😍😍 dhenaskdnrbwh — James🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 (@JaamesMate) July 9, 2018