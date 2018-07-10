XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 22:08 BST

Jorginho Prefers Manchester City Move Over Chelsea

 




Jorginho prefers a move to Manchester City over Chelsea, it has been claimed, despite the Blues offering more money for the Italy international midfielder. 

The Citizens have identified Jorginho as a priority target this summer, but doing a deal with Napoli for his services has proven to be difficult.




Chelsea have now entered the fray for Jorginho, pushed forward by prospective new manager Maurizio Sarri.

But, acccording to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Jorginho's has a preference for Manchester City, due to the lengthy talks that have been taking place.
 


The Citizens have been looking to sign the midfelder for several months and he continues to want to work under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sarri factor has not given Chelsea the edge, but they are offering more money than Manchester City for Jorginho.


It remains to be seen where Jorginho will end up, as talks continue.

Sarri rates the midfielder highly and wants to make sure he is on the books at Chelsea in time for the forthcoming campaign.

But Jorginho is a priority target for Guardiola.
 