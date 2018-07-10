Jorginho Prefers Manchester City Move Over Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Jorginho prefers a move to Manchester City over Chelsea, it has been claimed, despite the Blues offering more money for the Italy international midfielder.



The Citizens have identified Jorginho as a priority target this summer, but doing a deal with Napoli for his services has proven to be difficult.











Chelsea have now entered the fray for Jorginho, pushed forward by prospective new manager Maurizio Sarri.



But, acccording to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Jorginho's has a preference for Manchester City, due to the lengthy talks that have been taking place.





The Citizens have been looking to sign the midfelder for several months and he continues to want to work under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.



The Sarri factor has not given Chelsea the edge, but they are offering more money than Manchester City for Jorginho.



It remains to be seen where Jorginho will end up, as talks continue.



Sarri rates the midfielder highly and wants to make sure he is on the books at Chelsea in time for the forthcoming campaign.



But Jorginho is a priority target for Guardiola.

