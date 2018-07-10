XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 10:02 BST

Jose Mourinho Will Be Delighted With Victor Lindelof – Jamie Carragher

 




Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher has indicated Victor Lindelof’s performances in the World Cup must have been a huge boost for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ahead of next season.

While Sweden exited the World Cup in the quarter-final stage, Lindelof’s defensive showing in Russia was a key behind their progress to the last eight of the competition.




Alongside Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist, the Manchester United centre-back formed a formidable defensive pairing and played a major role in their impressive defensive performances.

Lindelof struggled in his first season at Old Trafford as he came to terms with the Premier League, but Carragher feels Mourinho must be excited about working with a more confident player at Manchester United next season.
 


The former Liverpool defender told Swedish daily Expressen: “I am sure Jose Mourinho is excited about the chance of getting the right Victor Lindelof next season.

“He has been amazing.”


The 23-year-old centre-back, who joined Manchester United from Benfica last summer, made 17 Premier League appearances for the club last season.

He also started five of the eight Champions League games for Mourinho’s side.
 