Jose Mourinho Will Be Delighted With Victor Lindelof – Jamie Carragher

Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher has indicated Victor Lindelof’s performances in the World Cup must have been a huge boost for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ahead of next season.



While Sweden exited the World Cup in the quarter-final stage, Lindelof’s defensive showing in Russia was a key behind their progress to the last eight of the competition.











Alongside Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist, the Manchester United centre-back formed a formidable defensive pairing and played a major role in their impressive defensive performances.



Lindelof struggled in his first season at Old Trafford as he came to terms with the Premier League, but Carragher feels Mourinho must be excited about working with a more confident player at Manchester United next season.





The former Liverpool defender told Swedish daily Expressen: “I am sure Jose Mourinho is excited about the chance of getting the right Victor Lindelof next season.



“He has been amazing.”



The 23-year-old centre-back, who joined Manchester United from Benfica last summer, made 17 Premier League appearances for the club last season.



He also started five of the eight Champions League games for Mourinho’s side.

