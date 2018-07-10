Juventus Preparing Bid For Manchester United Targeted Wonderkid

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are set to make a fresh bid for Molde wonderkid Erling Braut Haland and look to beat off competition from Manchester United for his signature.



The son of former Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, the 17-year-old striker has been turning heads with his performances for Molde in Norway this season.











Despite his tender years, the striker has broken into the senior team and is being regularly watched by scouts representing Manchester United and Juventus.



He has scored six goals in his last two appearances and Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about the possibility of the youngster joining Manchester United.





But it seems Juventus are set to make a concrete move for the player, and according to Italian daily Il Tempo, the Italian champions are ready with a bid for Haland.



It has been claimed an emissary from Juventus is present in Norway and the club are set to slap in a bid worth €5m for the 17-year-old Molde striker.



With Manchester United also keeping tabs on the player, the Italian champions want to move fast and take him to Turin during the ongoing summer transfer window.



If they succeed in signing Haland, they plan to use the youngster in the reserve team in order to help him develop further.

