XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 14:21 BST

Juventus Preparing Bid For Manchester United Targeted Wonderkid

 




Juventus are set to make a fresh bid for Molde wonderkid Erling Braut Haland and look to beat off competition from Manchester United for his signature.

The son of former Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, the 17-year-old striker has been turning heads with his performances for Molde in Norway this season.




Despite his tender years, the striker has broken into the senior team and is being regularly watched by scouts representing Manchester United and Juventus.

He has scored six goals in his last two appearances and Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about the possibility of the youngster joining Manchester United.
 


But it seems Juventus are set to make a concrete move for the player, and according to Italian daily Il Tempo, the Italian champions are ready with a bid for Haland.

It has been claimed an emissary from Juventus is present in Norway and the club are set to slap in a bid worth €5m for the 17-year-old Molde striker.


With Manchester United also keeping tabs on the player, the Italian champions want to move fast and take him to Turin during the ongoing summer transfer window.

If they succeed in signing Haland, they plan to use the youngster in the reserve team in order to help him develop further.
 