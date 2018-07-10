XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 14:32 BST

Juventus Waiting To Sell Manchester United Target Before Finalising Deal For Juan Bernat

 




Juventus are waiting to sell Manchester United target Alex Sandro this summer before finalising a deal to get their hands on Bayern Munich full-back Juan Bernat.

Sandro’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner for several months and he is likely to leave the Italian champions in the ongoing transfer window.




Manchester United have zeroed in on him as their top target for the left-back position and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on taking him to France this summer.

However, Juventus are still waiting for official offers to land on their table despite all the noise surrounding Sandro’s future.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, they are waiting to sell the Brazilian before pulling the trigger on the deal to sign Bernat from German champions Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard has long been identified by Juventus as their target to replace Sandro and they have been in talks with Bayern Munich to sign him this summer.


The Italian champions are eyeing a deal worth €10m to €12m for Bernat but they are unable to finalise an agreement before shipping out Sandro first.

The Brazilian has reported to Juventus for pre-season medical checks but is largely expected to leave this summer.
 