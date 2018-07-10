Juventus Waiting To Sell Manchester United Target Before Finalising Deal For Juan Bernat

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are waiting to sell Manchester United target Alex Sandro this summer before finalising a deal to get their hands on Bayern Munich full-back Juan Bernat.



Sandro’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner for several months and he is likely to leave the Italian champions in the ongoing transfer window.











Manchester United have zeroed in on him as their top target for the left-back position and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on taking him to France this summer.



However, Juventus are still waiting for official offers to land on their table despite all the noise surrounding Sandro’s future.





And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, they are waiting to sell the Brazilian before pulling the trigger on the deal to sign Bernat from German champions Bayern Munich.



The Spaniard has long been identified by Juventus as their target to replace Sandro and they have been in talks with Bayern Munich to sign him this summer.



The Italian champions are eyeing a deal worth €10m to €12m for Bernat but they are unable to finalise an agreement before shipping out Sandro first.



The Brazilian has reported to Juventus for pre-season medical checks but is largely expected to leave this summer.

