Kyle Bartley’s Camp Left Surprised By Leeds United’s Transfer Approach

Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley has been left surprised by Leeds United not pushing forward with their interest in signing this summer, it has been claimed.



Bartley played a key role in Leeds pushing for a top six spot during his loan stint in the 2016/17 season and the club were said to be keen on signing him in the ongoing window.











The 27-year-old defender has been waiting for Leeds to follow up the interest they showed at the end of the season, but it has been claimed that the Whites have been sitting on the Bartley track for weeks.



And the centre-back is now expected to join West Brom and is in advanced negotiations to move to the Hawthorns as the Baggies prepare for life in the Championship.





Leeds’ lethargic approach towards re-signing Bartley has left many observers shocked and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, even the player’s camp have been left surprised.



Bartley has long been identified as Leeds’ top defensive target but for weeks, the Whites have done little to take the negotiations forward.



There are also claims that there is nothing to suggest that new Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has blocked any move to sign the centre-back as well.



Other than signing Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea, Leeds are yet to add any more new faces to their squad this summer.

