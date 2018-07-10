Leeds United Among Host Of Clubs Interested In Liverpool Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship giants Leeds United are among a host of clubs that have shown interest in taking Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson on loan, according to the Times.



The 21-year-old, a product of Liverpool's youth academy, has been out on a loan spells, with the latest being at Hull City in January.











The Reds though might be looking to send him out on yet another loan spell this term with a host of Championship clubs showing interest.



The list includes the likes of Aston Villa, Derby County, Stoke City, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers, Reading, Swansea and West Bromwich Albion being keen among others.





The Whites, under their new head coach Marcelo Bielsa are also interested.



The Argentine has so far remained quiet in the transfer market, adding just one player in the form of Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea.



Concluding a deal though does not appear to be easy with so many clubs being interested.



The starlet is expected to sign a new contract with the Reds before he leaves Anfield on a temporary basis.

