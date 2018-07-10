XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2018 - 23:50 BST

Leeds United Fans React To Lack of Transfer Progress at Elland Road

 




Leeds United fans were expecting the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach to see signings flow at Elland Road, but amid a frustrating time so far, they have reacted on social media.

It has been more three weeks since the announcement of Argentine Bielsa taking over as the new head coach at Leeds, but apart from a few departures, only Lewis Baker has joined, on loan.




Talks with Abel Hernandez have not yielded the desired results, with reports also indicating the cooling down of Leeds interest in Derby County striker Matej Vydra, as Twitter user Brad tries to understand what Bielsa has on his mind. KGR on the other hand is trying to stay positive throughout.
 

 


Brian Murray can understand the club's financial constratints, but not going after other possible options is 'mental' according to him.

 

 

 


Former Leeds man Kyle Bartley too has been linked with the club, with Lee Parker calling it a possible 'signing of the summer' if West Brom get him, while he also showcased his frustration at the club's inability to get the deals done at a faster rate.
 

 

Leeds have most recently been linked with Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, but Adam notes that Leeds may 'cool interest' in him too.

Meanwhile, Richard Sodeau hopes that Bielsa can get the best out of the players in the squad with transfers being a dampner so far. Harry Paulley though is not surprised as he expects the club to pull out the 'same excuses as previous years'.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 