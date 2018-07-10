Leeds United Fans React To Lack of Transfer Progress at Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United fans were expecting the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach to see signings flow at Elland Road, but amid a frustrating time so far, they have reacted on social media.



It has been more three weeks since the announcement of Argentine Bielsa taking over as the new head coach at Leeds, but apart from a few departures, only Lewis Baker has joined, on loan.











Talks with Abel Hernandez have not yielded the desired results, with reports also indicating the cooling down of Leeds interest in Derby County striker Matej Vydra, as Twitter user Brad tries to understand what Bielsa has on his mind. KGR on the other hand is trying to stay positive throughout.



A really do wonder what Bielsa is thinking. Shambles — Brad (@maws0n) July 10, 2018

Am trying to stay positive :) — KGR (@Karendoobydoo) July 10, 2018



Brian Murray can understand the club's financial constratints, but not going after other possible options is 'mental' according to him.

I can understand the club changing on Hernandez and Vydra with finances but not to go get Bartley for 3.5 mil is mental, wages won’t be huge and 3.5 mil to get the best Pontus Janson on the pitch, priceless — Brian Murray (@bmurr07) July 10, 2018



Former Leeds man Kyle Bartley too has been linked with the club, with Lee Parker calling it a possible 'signing of the summer' if West Brom get him, while he also showcased his frustration at the club's inability to get the deals done at a faster rate.



Bartley for £3.5m could be the Championship signing of the summer. We were obviously keen… This is why we get frustrated, why don't ever get deals done quickly?!. All this about wages doesn't wash with me anymore. We've got money, time to spend it! #LUFC — Lee Parker (@LUFCLeeP) July 10, 2018

Leeds have most recently been linked with Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, but Adam notes that Leeds may 'cool interest' in him too.



Meanwhile, Richard Sodeau hopes that Bielsa can get the best out of the players in the squad with transfers being a dampner so far. Harry Paulley though is not surprised as he expects the club to pull out the 'same excuses as previous years'.



July 20th: Leeds cool interest on Jamal Blackman — Adam Haywood (@DonVito_84) July 10, 2018

#LUFC I personally think striker on loan keeper on loan and we already have baker it's looking like we are skint let's hope MB is as good as his rep and gets 250 % extra out of these players — Richard Sodeau (@richie1979) July 10, 2018