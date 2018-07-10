XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 10:09 BST

Leeds United Hopeful of Landing Chelsea Star Before First Pre-Season Game

 




Leeds United are expecting to complete a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman before their first pre-season friendly next week.

With Birmingham under a transfer embargo, Leeds’ interest in David Stockdale is not expected to amount of anything this summer.




The Yorkshire giants have turned their attention towards Chelsea goalkeeper Blackman and are working on a deal to take him to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds have only made one addition to their squad in the ongoing window in the form of a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker and they are desperate to get more new faces in.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are expecting to add Blackman to the squad before their first pre-season friendly next week.

With Leeds stalling on a move for Derby’s Matej Vydra and another target in Kyle Bartley closing in on a transfer to West Brom, concerns have been raised about the club’s transfer dealings.


The Whites are in desperate need of a goalkeeper and the club are hopeful that they will be able to agree a loan deal for Blackman in the coming days if negotiations with Chelsea go according to plan.

They are scheduled for a trip to Forest Green Rovers for their first pre-season friendly next Tuesday.
 