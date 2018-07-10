Leeds United Hopeful of Landing Chelsea Star Before First Pre-Season Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expecting to complete a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman before their first pre-season friendly next week.



With Birmingham under a transfer embargo, Leeds’ interest in David Stockdale is not expected to amount of anything this summer.











The Yorkshire giants have turned their attention towards Chelsea goalkeeper Blackman and are working on a deal to take him to Elland Road this summer.



Leeds have only made one addition to their squad in the ongoing window in the form of a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker and they are desperate to get more new faces in.





And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are expecting to add Blackman to the squad before their first pre-season friendly next week.



With Leeds stalling on a move for Derby’s Matej Vydra and another target in Kyle Bartley closing in on a transfer to West Brom, concerns have been raised about the club’s transfer dealings.



The Whites are in desperate need of a goalkeeper and the club are hopeful that they will be able to agree a loan deal for Blackman in the coming days if negotiations with Chelsea go according to plan.



They are scheduled for a trip to Forest Green Rovers for their first pre-season friendly next Tuesday.

