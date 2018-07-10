Manchester City Youngster In Dark Amid West Ham Loan Link

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham linked youngster Brahim Diaz has insisted that there is currently no talk of him leaving Manchester City this summer on loan.



Manchester City snapped up the Spaniard from Malaga in 2013 and he made his senior debut for the club in Pep Guardiola’s first season in the EFL Cup.











The youngster broke into the first team in the 2017/18 campaign, making eleven appearances, including five in the Premier League as Manchester City won the title at a canter.



The 18-year-old has been on the radar of clubs, with West Ham believed to be keen on taking him to the London Stadium on a loan deal.





And there has also been talk that Manchester City could send him to their sister club Girona ahead of the new season for more first team experience.



However, the young attacking midfielder dismissed the speculation and stressed currently he has heard nothing about leaving the Etihad on loan.



When asked about a possible loan move, Diaz told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “No, nothing on loan.



“I don’t know anything about it and I only know that I am still at Manchester City.



They are just rumours. I am totally focused on my team.”



It remains to be seen whether in the next few weeks Manchester City decide to loan him out or look to give him more opportunities in their senior team next season.

