XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 13:47 BST

Maurizio Sarri Identifies His Two Transfer Untouchables At Chelsea

 




Maurizio Sarri has identified Eden Hazard and Willian as the two untouchables of the Chelsea squad ahead of taking charge of the club.

Antonio Conte has returned to take charge of Chelsea’s pre-season preparations, but he is believed to be a dead man walking as the club continue to negotiate with Napoli for Sarri.




The former banker has already agreed a contract with Chelsea and has discussed the club’s transfer policy at length with the hierarchy, with only a deal between the Blues and Napoli standing between him and becoming the next manager at Stamford Bridge.

And it has been claimed Sarri has already told Roman Abramovich about the two players he does not want to see leave Chelsea this summer.
 


According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the Italian has communicated to the Chelsea hierarchy that he does not want Hazard and Willian to walk out of the club in the ongoing window.

Their futures are up for discussion with Barcelona believed be eyeing both Chelsea stars.


Other clubs are also monitoring the situation with the Chelsea duo, with Real Madrid keen on Eden Hazard and Manchester United believed to be keeping tabs on Willian.

Sarri has made it clear to the Chelsea leaders that he does not want either of the two to leave.
 