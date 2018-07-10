Maurizio Sarri Identifies His Two Transfer Untouchables At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri has identified Eden Hazard and Willian as the two untouchables of the Chelsea squad ahead of taking charge of the club.



Antonio Conte has returned to take charge of Chelsea’s pre-season preparations, but he is believed to be a dead man walking as the club continue to negotiate with Napoli for Sarri.











The former banker has already agreed a contract with Chelsea and has discussed the club’s transfer policy at length with the hierarchy, with only a deal between the Blues and Napoli standing between him and becoming the next manager at Stamford Bridge.



And it has been claimed Sarri has already told Roman Abramovich about the two players he does not want to see leave Chelsea this summer.





According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the Italian has communicated to the Chelsea hierarchy that he does not want Hazard and Willian to walk out of the club in the ongoing window.



Their futures are up for discussion with Barcelona believed be eyeing both Chelsea stars.



Other clubs are also monitoring the situation with the Chelsea duo, with Real Madrid keen on Eden Hazard and Manchester United believed to be keeping tabs on Willian.



Sarri has made it clear to the Chelsea leaders that he does not want either of the two to leave.

