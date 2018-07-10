XRegister
06 October 2016

10/07/2018 - 14:29 BST

Meeting Cancelled Between Real Madrid And Gareth Bale’s Agent

 




The meeting between the agent of Manchester United target Gareth Bale and Real Madrid has been cancelled but there is more optimism about the player continuing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale made it clear after the Champions League final in May that he wants to play more football next season, indicating that he is looking for a way out of the European champions.




However, a lot has changed since then and Zinedine Zidane’s decision to leave Real Madrid in the summer has been a crucial turning point in the transfer saga.

Manchester United are interested in taking Bale back to England and his agent was scheduled to meet Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to discuss his future.
 


According to Spanish sports daily AS, the scheduled meeting is cancelled at the moment, but there are more indications Bale could continue at Real Madrid.

With Cristiano Ronaldo expected to leave, the Welshman could hope to play a more major role at the Bernabeu next season and new coach Julen Lopetegui is said to be keen on holding on to him.


Bale is scheduled to join pre-season training with Real Madrid and the player will decide his future at the club following understanding what role he could play moving forward.

Manchester United remain interested but at the moment a decision has not been made by the winger.
 