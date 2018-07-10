PSV Yet To Receive Offer For Arsenal And Man Utd Target But Departure Likely

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven are yet to receive an official offer for Arsenal and Manchester United target Hirving Lozano, but the winger is likely to leave the club this summer.



The 22-year-old was one of the stars of Mexico’s run to the last 16 of the World Cup and scored a goal in their shock win over Germany in the group stage.











Lozano’s performances in Russia have not gone unnoticed and there is serious interest in the player, with clubs from the Premier League considering a swoop for him.



Arsenal have been linked with having an interest in the Mexican and Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for the player in the ongoing transfer window.





According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV are yet to receive an official offer on their table for Lozano, but it has been claimed, they are unlikely to hold on to him.



Lozano is currently on his holidays following the World Cup and there are suggestions that PSV are more or less sure of losing him in the coming days and weeks.



However, they are keen to get the best price out of a deal for the player, who has a contract until 2023 with the Dutch champions.



Lozano is also set to favour a move and it remains to be seen which of his suitors make the first concrete move for him this summer.

