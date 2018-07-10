Real Winner – Arsenal Fans Rejoice Over Lucas Torreira Announcement

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria and the club's fans have shared their excitement on social media.



Torreira is now on his post World Cup break after helping Uruguay reach the quarter-finals and is expected to join the squad in early August.











The 22-year-old midfielder is Unai Emery's fourth signing of the summer and will don the number 11 shirt at club, with Arsenal supporter Jamie seeing the player as someone who can solve the club's issues in the middle of the park.



After many transfer windows we've finally resolved our CDM issue. Can't believe it. Thank you sven ❤ — Jamie (@jamieTafc99) July 10, 2018



Sravan hopes Torreira can settle down quickly considering the physicality of the Premier League, adding he loves the positive intention shown by the club.

Just hope he clicks in a season or 2. Will definitely take time to adjust to the physicality of the PL, but we have shown intention here😍😍 — Sravan (@papps_gunner) July 10, 2018



Fellow Gooner, Bode Ogundriran, termed the player a 'real winner', who is very tough and never lies down.



Torreira is a very tough guy, you can always go to war with him as he's a real winner.



He would fight the toughest players and never lie down. #TimeForTorreira pic.twitter.com/Swgyhalskh — 'Bode Ogundiran (@BodeOgundiran) July 10, 2018

While Chinyere wished him 'immense success' during his time at the Emirates, Mario Piso already guaranteed a 'great 2018/19' season.



On the other hand Aju_ogar Denis wondered whether it is too soon to give Torreira a nickname.



Finally, welcome to the Arsenal, wishing you immense success, #COYG — Chinyere💖💖 (@chizommy) July 10, 2018

Now I can guarantee a great 2018/2019 Season #GoOnGunners — Mario Piso (@mariopisohope) July 10, 2018