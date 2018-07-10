XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2018 - 23:24 BST

Real Winner – Arsenal Fans Rejoice Over Lucas Torreira Announcement

 




Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria and the club's fans have shared their excitement on social media. 

Torreira is now on his post World Cup break after helping Uruguay reach the quarter-finals and is expected to join the squad in early August.




The 22-year-old midfielder is Unai Emery's fourth signing of the summer and will don the number 11 shirt at club, with Arsenal supporter Jamie seeing the player as someone who can solve the club's issues in the middle of the park.
 

 


Sravan hopes Torreira can settle down quickly considering the physicality of the Premier League, adding he loves the positive intention shown by the club.

 

 

 


Fellow Gooner, Bode Ogundriran, termed the player a 'real winner', who is very tough and never lies down.
 

 

While Chinyere wished him 'immense success' during his time at the Emirates, Mario Piso already guaranteed a 'great 2018/19' season.

On the other hand Aju_ogar Denis wondered whether it is too soon to give Torreira a nickname.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 