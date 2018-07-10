This Is What Jack Wilshere Brings – Manuel Pellegrini Delights At Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini insists that new signing Jack Wilshere will bring with him technical ability, energy and commitment after having proved himself at Arsenal.



The Hammers confirmed the signing of the England international earlier this week on a free transfer, with Wilshere signing a three-year deal.











Wilshere, a former Arsenal man, is Pellegrini's fourth signing of the summer, with the manager insisting that he can't wait to work with him in Switzerland at West Ham's pre-season training camp.



Commending the player for his various attributes, the former Manchester City boss said that Wilshere looks hungry and is determined to reproduce the level of performance he has shown in the past.





“We are very happy to welcome Jack to West Ham United and look forward to working with him, starting at our training camp here in Switzerland", Pellegrini told his club's official website.



“Jack is a player with excellent technical ability, combined with great energy and commitment, and has proven his quality both in the Premier League and at international level.



“Most importantly, he is hungry to play for West Ham, and determined to reproduce the level of performance that he has shown in the past.



“At 26, he still has many years of football in front of him, and I believe he will be a great asset for us."



The 26-year-old is a product of Arsenal's youth academy and played for the Gunners from 2008 to 2018, though his development was limited by injuries.



He has also gone on to represent England at international level, adding 34 appearances to his name since his debut in 2010.