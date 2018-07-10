XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2018 - 23:18 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Push Into Malcom Race With Bordeaux Talks

 




Tottenham Hotspur have inserted themselves into the chase for Bordeaux winger Malcom, who has been chased by Inter in recent weeks.

The former Corinthians man enjoyed an impressive run with the French outfit last season, featuring in 35 league games and scoring 12 goals besides also setting up seven more for his team-mates.




His performances have not gone unnoticed with a number of clubs showing keen interest in securing his services.

Inter have been holding talks with Bordeaux aimed at taking the player to Italy and Malcom has already given his green light to the move.
 


Another Serie A side in the shape of Roma are also showing interest, while Tottenham have now pushed firmly into the race, according to France Football.

They hafe held talks with Bordeaux officials and could press forward with their interest in the coming days.


Malcom joined Bordeaux in 2016, arriving from Brazilian outfit Corinthians, and has since managed a total of 96 games, scoring 23 goals and setting up 16 more for his team-mates.

He has a contract with the club that runs until June 2021.
 