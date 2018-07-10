XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2018 - 15:36 BST

When My Agent Said Steven Gerrard Is Boss, OK, No Problem – Rangers New Boy On Move Decision

 




Rangers new boy Lassana Coulibaly has revealed that once he knew Steven Gerrard was the manager at Ibrox, it became easier for him to move to Scotland.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Glasgow giants on a season-long loan deal from French outfit Angers on Tuesday, as part of Gerrard’s efforts to continue to strengthen the squad.




Coulibaly indicated that initially he was sceptical about moving to Scotland, but admits that once it was made known to him that he would be working under Gerrard at Rangers, the decision become easier.

He also added that the Rangers manager spoke to him to convince him about joining the club and indicated that the personal touch from Gerrard worked towards him deciding to move to Ibrox.
 


Asked about his decision to move to Scotland, the midfielder told Rangers TV: “It was not easy. I was thinking.

“When my agent said Gerrard is the head coach, I said okay no problem.


“I was happy to come and join this team."

Probed on whether Gerrard’s role was crucial to his decision: “Yes, as he can help me develop.

"He just asked me whether I wanted to join his team or not and I said yes.

“First I thought, it was not Gerrard [speaking].”

The Mali midfielder has 64 appearances under his belt in Ligue 1 and also had an offer to join Metz.
 