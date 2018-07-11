Decent Player – Liverpool Fans Weigh In On Xherdan Shaqiri Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have been linked with closing in on the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City and fans have been reacting on social media.



Shaqiri, who has also been linked with a switch to Manchester United this summer, is on the radar of Liverpool as well with the Reds in talks with his representatives over a proposed move.











The 26-year-old could not prevent the Potters from sliding down to the Championship, but the player is still in demand among top clubs, as Liverpool fan Jake liked the prospect of Shaqiri at Anfield. Meanwhile, Big Bad Smile thinks he could be a 'very astute signing'.



Shaqiri will be a great signing for Liverpool — Jake 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JakeOB95) July 11, 2018

If Klopp can do for Shaqiri what he did for the Ox then this could be a very astute signing #LFC — Big Bad Slime 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@asapnxck) July 11, 2018



Barnsey too is excited at the idea, calling it an 'excellent' signing for the club.

Where has the idea Shaqiri is overweight come from? He's had the same build since he was a kid. I've never heard of any team complaining about his weight/fitness before so all seems a bit weird. Think it's an excellent signing for #lfc — Barnsey (@Barnseysleftpeg) July 11, 2018



Michael Carson on the other hand showcased his strong displeasure at the move, going as far as wishing the worst for the player.



As if my feelings toward Shaqiri weren't strong enough he is going to sign for LFC to cap it off. Hope he gets hayfever, his kids make him watch Peppa pig and he steps on a plug #swisspiss #LFC #peppapig #PremierLeague — Michael Carson (@michaelcarson90) July 11, 2018

Liverpool fan Charlotte Webster too is happy with the possible addition of 'good squad player' who is available at a cheap price.



Danny wonders if Shaqiri would even make the Liverpool first team ahead of the other players, while Spencer Evans is more concerned about signing a goalkeeper than a player in any other position.



Liking this about Shaqiri. Decent player. Not going to catch the first team but he’s a good squad player who is apparently available for fairly cheap! #LFC — Charlotte Webster (@CharWebster7) July 11, 2018

How would Shaqiri make it into Liverpool’s team ahead of Mane, Firmino and Salah when they’re all fit? Mustn’t be going there for the game time. — D A N N Y (@D4NNY_F0X) July 11, 2018