06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/07/2018 - 23:03 BST

Decent Player – Liverpool Fans Weigh In On Xherdan Shaqiri Link

 




Liverpool have been linked with closing in on the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City and fans have been reacting on social media.

Shaqiri, who has also been linked with a switch to Manchester United this summer, is on the radar of Liverpool as well with the Reds in talks with his representatives over a proposed move.




The 26-year-old could not prevent the Potters from sliding down to the Championship, but the player is still in demand among top clubs, as Liverpool fan Jake liked the prospect of Shaqiri at Anfield. Meanwhile, Big Bad Smile thinks he could be a 'very astute signing'.
 

 


Barnsey too is excited at the idea, calling it an 'excellent' signing for the club.

 

 

 


Michael Carson on the other hand showcased his strong displeasure at the move, going as far as wishing the worst for the player.
 

 

Liverpool fan Charlotte Webster too is happy with the possible addition of 'good squad player' who is available at a cheap price.

Danny wonders if Shaqiri would even make the Liverpool first team ahead of the other players, while Spencer Evans is more concerned about signing a goalkeeper than a player in any other position.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 