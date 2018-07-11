Lazio Send Further Signal of Exit of West Ham Bound Felipe Anderson

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are in talks to bring in a replacement for West Ham bound Felipe Anderson, who is expected to leave the club in the coming days.



It emerged on Wednesday that Lazio are looking to finalise the attacker’s sale to West Ham over the next 48 hours and negotiations have gathered pace over the deal.











An agreement is reportedly in place between Lazio and West Ham and Anderson is expected to travel to England soon to undergo a medical and sign a contract with the Hammers.



West Ham have already applied for work permit and it seems only a matter of time before Anderson will be seen in their colours at the London Stadium.





And in a further sign that the Brazilian is on his way out of Lazio, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A giants are already in talks to bring in a replacement for him.



They have zeroed in on River Plate winger Gonzalo Martinez and Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is negotiating with the concerned parties to take the 25-year-old to Italy.



The Argentine has been identified as Anderson’s replacement and Lazio are keen to get an agreement over the line with the Brazilian on the verge of a move to England.

